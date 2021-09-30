 Skip to main content
Porter police release photos of crash where bloodied driver attempted to crawl away
Porter police release photos of crash where bloodied driver attempted to crawl away

PORTER — Police said they responded to a vehicle that had rolled over late Wednesday along U.S. 12 at Waverly Road only to discover the bloodied driver had fled partly into the nearby woods and then was attempting to crawl away from officers.

The driver, Kenneth Orr, 24, of Gary, faces misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended prior, reckless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance with a prior conviction.

Witnesses told police Orr was seen driving at high speeds westbound along the highway before his vehicle spun out and rolled over into a ditch. Orr was initially found lying face down outside his vehicle, but then fled into the nearby woods with his backpack.

Porter police said they were called out shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the rollover crash involving the black Audi SUV.

An officer located the driver, Orr, a short distance away in a wooded area attempting to crawl away, the incident report says. Orr had blood on and around his mouth, shirt and hands, and appeared to be confused and complaining of pain around his heart.

Orr, who voiced concern about being separated from his backpack, would not provide his name or other personal information, police said. Police found his identification in the backpack and Orr declined medical treatment at the scene.

Emergency medical officials were called back to the scene when officers found Orr lying in the roadway complaining of pain, but he again declined medical care, police said.

Police estimated that a driver travelling 74 mph in the 45-mph-zone would lose control of a vehicle on the curve in question.





Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

