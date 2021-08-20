Porter police release photos of fatal crash scene, say driver had no pulse upon arrival

PORTER — The 25-year-old Porter man killed in a collision Thursday morning along a local stretch of U.S. 20 had no pulse by the time emergency officials arrived on scene, according to new details released about the crash.

Porter fire and police personnel said they found Brandon M. Seay in the heavily damaged vehicle with severe injuries and were unable to find a pulse, a police report says.

Seay's body was removed from the wreck and released to the Porter County coroner, police said.

An autopsy was done on the body and the cause of death was found to be multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said Friday morning. The results of toxicology tests are pending.

Police located Seay's mother at her work place and she was referred to the hospital where she was to be notified about his death.

Police said they then went to Seay's home and informed his fiancee about his death.

Seay was driving a 2015 Ford Escape westbound on U.S. 20 at a high rate of speed when around 6:30 a.m. he veered into the right turn lane to began passing other vehicles stopped for a red light in the area of Worthington Road.