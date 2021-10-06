 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter pot bust becomes more serious during jail strip search, police say
alert urgent

Porter pot bust becomes more serious during jail strip search, police say

Michael McLemore

Michael McLemore

 Provided

PORTER — What first appeared to be a marijuana arrest turned into more when the accused was searched at the Porter County Jail, police said.

Porter police said Michael McLemore, 30, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was found hiding 71 suspected Oxycodone pills in his pants.

McLemore, who was wanted on a Lake County warrant for criminal trespassing, faces a felony count of possessing a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to the incident report.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Porter police said they first spotted McLemore around 11 p.m. Sunday in a vehicle stopped on U.S. 20 in the area of Beam Street. The eastbound vehicle then began moving slowly and swerving between lanes.

The officer stopping the vehicle smelled a strong odor of marijuana and noticed a commercial packet of marijuana on the vehicle's center console. A total of four packets of marijuana were found weighing just under a half ounce total.

Portage bar becomes focus of pedestrian hit and run investigation

McLemore became agitated and insisted on being taken to the hospital where he refused to be seen by a doctor, police said.

"It was apparent Michael's behavior was simply a ploy to avoid going to jail," police said.

While being strip searched at the jail, officer discovered the bag of pills hidden in McLemore's pants.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic activity continues from Cumbre Vieja

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts