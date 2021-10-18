Porter woman asks judge to clear her on accusations of cheating friend on deathbed

VALPARAISO — A Porter woman cleared on one criminal count of attempting to cheat an elderly friend out of her house on her deathbed has asked the judge to find her not guilty on a second charge that had hung up jurors.
Cheryl Pratt, by way of her attorney Russell Brown Jr., argues prosecutors failed at trial last month to prove she she committed the offense in question — felony exploitation of an endangered adult.
A jury cleared Pratt, 62, on a felony count of home improvement fraud during the trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The allegations involve a lakefront house on Florentine Street in Porter that was valued in April 2017 at $575,000, charging documents state.
The evidence presented at trial was undisputed that the quit claim deeds in the case were prepared by an attorney and not Pratt, and that the alleged victim signed them after they were read to her by someone other than Pratt, according to the motion for directed verdict.
"There was no evidence presented that Cheryl Pratt induced, caused, threatened or otherwise coerced (alleged victim) to sign the quit claim deeds," the motion reads. "Rather, the undisputed evidence presented showed that it was (alleged victim's) intent that the property be transferred to Cheryl Pratt."
Prosecutors said the homeowner created a trust in March 1997, and Pratt was not mentioned. An amendment was added in August 2012 spelling out that two appraisals were to be done before the home was sold, and again, Pratt was not mentioned.
Another amendment done in January 2017 states the home was to be appraised and the first right of refusal given to Pratt, police said. The selling price would reflect a deduction for a $25,000 loan made by Pratt a few years earlier and home improvements to be done by Pratt.
Pratt began improving a 500-square-foot section of the home and police believe she fraudulently billed for labor not done because it would reduce the purchase price.
A further amendment done April 12, 2017 — eight days before the homeowner's death — removed the trustee and health care representative, police said. The two-sentence amendment was peculiar in that it was handwritten on notebook paper, no witnesses were listed, and the homeowner's signature was not as clear as previous signatures by her.
The homeowner's hospice caretakers reportedly told police she was not mentally competent to sign legal documents while in their care and was on narcotic medications, according to a court document.
"While (alleged victim's) competency was relevant to determine whether she was an 'endangered adult,' her competency does not establish that Cheryl Pratt 'exerted unauthorized control,' " the motion reads. "Even during their closing argument, the State failed to identify Cheryl Pratt’s wrongful conduct."