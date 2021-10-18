Porter woman asks judge to clear her on accusations of cheating friend on deathbed

VALPARAISO — A Porter woman cleared on one criminal count of attempting to cheat an elderly friend out of her house on her deathbed has asked the judge to find her not guilty on a second charge that had hung up jurors.

Cheryl Pratt, by way of her attorney Russell Brown Jr., argues prosecutors failed at trial last month to prove she she committed the offense in question — felony exploitation of an endangered adult.

A jury cleared Pratt, 62, on a felony count of home improvement fraud during the trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The allegations involve a lakefront house on Florentine Street in Porter that was valued in April 2017 at $575,000, charging documents state.

The evidence presented at trial was undisputed that the quit claim deeds in the case were prepared by an attorney and not Pratt, and that the alleged victim signed them after they were read to her by someone other than Pratt, according to the motion for directed verdict.

"There was no evidence presented that Cheryl Pratt induced, caused, threatened or otherwise coerced (alleged victim) to sign the quit claim deeds," the motion reads. "Rather, the undisputed evidence presented showed that it was (alleged victim's) intent that the property be transferred to Cheryl Pratt."