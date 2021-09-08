Porter woman cheated longtime friend on her death bed, jurors to be told

"Stated differently, this is enough billable hours to have one person working full time for over a year on this 500-square-foot improvement," police said.

Police believe Pratt fraudulently billed for labor not done because it would reduce the purchase price.

A further amendment done April 12, 2017 — eight days before the homeowner's death — removed the trustee and health care representative, police said. The two-sentence amendment was peculiar in that it was handwritten on notebook paper, no witnesses were listed, and the homeowner's signature was not as clear as previous signatures by her.

A witnesses told police she watched the homeowner sign the document, but did not see it read to her, despite Pratt claiming the witness had read the amendment to the dying woman.

A quitclaim deed was allegedly signed by the homeowner on April 14, 2017, transferring her interest in the home to Pratt for $10, police said. The witness again did not see the document read to the homeowner before she signed it, according to police.

The homeowner's hospice caretakers reportedly told police she was not mentally competent to sign legal documents while in their care and was on narcotic medications, according to a court document.