Possible police impersonator with unzipped pants followed couple home, cops say

Authorities are investigating a possible police impersonator who allegedly followed and confronted a couple in a golf cart and tried to enter their home while his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

A husband and wife were driving their golf cart southbound on S. 11th Street in Chesterton at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when a four-door Honda Accord sedan started following them, according to a police report. They were driving on the extreme right side of the lane so vehicles could pass them since the golf cart tops out at 18 mph.

But the car tailing them didn't pass, the couple told police. Traffic was minimal, and they were using hand- and arm-signaling when making turns, according to the police report.

The Honda followed them all the way home and pulled directly behind them into their driveway. The Honda driver then got out of his car and identified himself as an off-duty police officer, who told them “they shouldn’t be waving their arms frantically as he believed they had been, when what they were actually doing was signaling lane movements," according to the police report.

“The suspect male then began to direct (them) into the home, as he began to follow, telling them, ‘Come with me, guys,’” the Chesterton Police Department said in the police report.