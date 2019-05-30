PORTAGE — Emergency officials were called to Portage High School Thursday morning in response to a report of an overdose involving a 15-year-old female student, according to police radio traffic.
The girl reportedly took the anti-anxiety medication Zoloft, according to a dispatcher.
When questioned about the incident, Portage Township School Superintendent Amanda Alaniz responded with a written statement saying, "There was a student at Portage High School who required medical attention this morning."
"Our staff promptly called 911, and first responders arrived to provide the necessary care," she wrote. "We are respecting the privacy of this student and the family. As always, I am impressed with the quick responses of our staff as they do what is needed to keep students safe."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.