 File, The Times

PORTAGE — Emergency officials were called to Portage High School Thursday morning in response to a report of an overdose involving a 15-year-old female student, according to police radio traffic.

The girl reportedly took the anti-anxiety medication Zoloft, according to a dispatcher.

When questioned about the incident, Portage Township School Superintendent Amanda Alaniz responded with a written statement saying, "There was a student at Portage High School who required medical attention this morning."

"Our staff promptly called 911, and first responders arrived to provide the necessary care," she wrote. "We are respecting the privacy of this student and the family. As always, I am impressed with the quick responses of our staff as they do what is needed to keep students safe."

