HAMMOND — An Illinois postal carrier is pleading guilty to stealing more than $18,000 in checks from the mail to defraud an area business.

Latoya Tolbert of Oak Forest asked U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin this week to abort her jury trial.

A federal grand jury indicted Tolbert and Shawn Edwards of Lansing in July on charges of wire fraud. The grand jury also indicted Tolbert on a charge of theft of mail by a postal employee.

The government says Edwards approached Tolbert, a postal carrier in 2020, with a scheme to defraud an unidentified business. Edwards paid her to take advantage of her job to divert four checks to Edwards between September 2020 through February 2021.

Edwards is accused of altering the checks to make them payable to others he had recruited to deposit the fraudulent checks in various bank accounts.

Edward then cashed the checks and split the proceeds among Tolbert, Edwards and others involved.

Both had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were set to be tried the week of May 15.

Tolbert signed an agreement Jan. 23 negotiated by her defense attorney, Kerry Connor, to give up Tolbert’s right to make the government prove its charges against her.

Federal prosecutors agreed to drop the wire-fraud counts against her and recommend that she serve the minimum sentence allowed under federal sentencing guidelines on the theft charge.

Edwards is maintaining his plea of not guilty.

