Pot growing operation, explosive devices and guns found at Porter County home, cops say

VALPARAISO — Police serving a search warrant at a Jackson Township home with children inside said they discovered a marijuana growing operation, hand grenades, several guns, body armor and various other types of drugs.

A resident of the home, Shannon Gavin, who turns 39 Wednesday, was taken into custody and is charged with four felony counts of possessing destructive devices, and felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, possessing narcotic drugs and neglect of a dependent, a court document shows.

Gavin, who is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possessing marijuana, was released from the Porter County jail after posting an $8,000 cash bond, records show.

The director of a multi-enforcement group said police showed up July 26 to serve the warrant at the home in the area of 200 E. County Road 650 North, located northeast of Valparaiso.

Gavin let in the officers, who found two children inside, ages 7 and 3, charges say.

Police said they found a revolver with five bullets nearby in the dining room, as well as loose marijuana, a marijuana cigarette, various pills and 70 Belbuca patches, which are reportedly used for pain relief.

A search of the mater bedroom revealed various pills, a white powder substance, marijuana leaf and marijuana candy, an empty THC wax container and a rifle, police said.

The marijuana growing operation was discovered in the basement and included a large tent, venting, lighting, timer and four potted plants, according to a court document. An unlocked safe reportedly contained multiple firearms, ammunition, body armor and a smoke grenade.

A later call to an air force base determined the grenade was live, police said.

"Inside of a microwave near a family room style area was a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with six rounds," police said.

A pole barn on site was found to contain multiple homemade and other types of destructive devices, including a "pineapple" grenade and firework mortars requiring a permit, according to police. Marijuana byproducts were also found, as were a couple scales, grinders, syringes and various pills.

Police said testing identified some of the drugs found as cocaine, fentanyl methamphetamine and methamphetamine. Various pills could not be immediately identified.

Gavin reportedly told police she and a man have lived at the house for about seven years. She denied knowing anything about the explosives, but said the grenade had been a gift.

She said the marijuana growing operation supplies had also been a gift and a man at the house, "has been maintaining the plants to see if he could even make them grow," according to police.