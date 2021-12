Pot use lands Region man in fed custody on gun charge

HAMMOND — A 32-year-old East Chicago man was sentenced Friday to a year in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

Denear Scott is to serve a year of supervised release after leaving prison.

Scott purchased 13 handguns from licensed firearms dealers in Lake County between May and December 2020, according to court documents.

"In each of the transactions, Scott falsely certified on federal forms that he was not an unlawful drug user, when, in fact, Scott regularly used marijuana," officials said. "Two of the firearms purchased by Scott were recovered by the Chicago Police Department during traffic stops of other individuals within six months of the date of purchase."

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Chicago Police Department; the East Chicago Police Department; and the New Chicago Police Department.

It was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

