Potential burglary suspect leads Portage police on chase into Illinois; minor crash reported

PORTAGE — A potential burglary suspect led police on a high speed chase Friday morning that ended just over the state line in Illinois, resulting in a minor collision caused by the fleeing driver before he was taken into custody, according to Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard.

With police still on scene by mid-morning, Maynard said the chase was initiated after a member of the public spotted a man that fit the description of a suspect sought by police in a Sept. 20 burglary in the 7400 block of Industrial Road.

Police and The Times had published surveillance images of the suspect online.

When police arrived on scene, the driver took off before officers even turned on their overhead lights, Maynard said. The driver fled westbound on Interstate 94 and collided along the way with a tow truck.

The driver was stopped and apprehended shortly after entering Illinois when a police officer used a technique for curbing a vehicle that is possible once speeds slow enough, Maynard said.

No injuries have been reported from the pursuit, he said.