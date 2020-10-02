 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Potential burglary suspect leads Portage police on chase into Illinois; minor crash reported
breaking top story urgent

Potential burglary suspect leads Portage police on chase into Illinois; minor crash reported

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A potential burglary suspect led police on a high speed chase Friday morning that ended just over the state line in Illinois, resulting in a minor collision caused by the fleeing driver before he was taken into custody, according to Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard.

With police still on scene by mid-morning, Maynard said the chase was initiated after a member of the public spotted a man that fit the description of a suspect sought by police in a Sept. 20 burglary in the 7400 block of Industrial Road.

Police and The Times had published surveillance images of the suspect online.

When police arrived on scene, the driver took off before officers even turned on their overhead lights, Maynard said. The driver fled westbound on Interstate 94 and collided along the way with a tow truck.

The driver was stopped and apprehended shortly after entering Illinois when a police officer used a technique for curbing a vehicle that is possible once speeds slow enough, Maynard said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries have been reported from the pursuit, he said.

The photos released earlier this week of the burglary suspect show a man sitting in a white SUV outside the business in question around noon Sept. 20, then returning that evening and forcing his way into the building and stealing about $1,500 in tools, Portage police said.

Police had asked that anyone able to identify the suspect or assist in any other way contact the department.

Check back at nwi.com for details as they become available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts