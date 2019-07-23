VALPARAISO — A 58-year-old Lake Eliza man, who reportedly told police he had been molested and "has the evil thoughts non-stop," faces a potential life sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday to molesting two young girls.
"I'm a sicko ... I have mental problems," Robert Lintner reportedly told police following his arrest.
Lintner pleaded guilty to the two most serious of four counts of child molesting, alleging sexual intercourse with the girls when one was between the ages of 2 and 4, and the other was 4 to 6, according to court records. The offense occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Feb. 8, police said.
Lintner faces up to 25 years behind bars on each count and the sentences are to run consecutively, according to the proposed plea agreement. The two remaining child molesting charges are to be dismissed.
Because of the potential of a life sentence, defense attorney Mark Chargualaf asked Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper for more time to prepare for sentencing.
Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6.
The allegations came to light in February when a woman witnessed Lintner "doing 'sexual things' to a 4 year old," according to charging documents.
Lintner reportedly told police the woman walked in on him in a state of undress with the girl, but said he had crawled under the bed to retrieve a cigarette and his pants snagged on a bed spring and were pulled down to his thighs and he was not wearing underwear. The girl was in the process of pulling her pants up at the same time, he told police.
He later told police he had molested the girl, but just on the day in question, according to court documents. He then reportedly admitted to molesting her weekly.
Police learned that a second girl at the same address, who was 6, told investigators Lintner has been sexually abusing her since she was 4 or 5 years old, police said.
Lintner denied the allegations at first but then admitted to molesting the second girl three months earlier, police said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
