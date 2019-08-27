VALPARAISO — A child molesting trial that was to get underway Tuesday was continued at the eleventh hour after potential new evidence arose in the accusations dating back as far nine years ago.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford granted the delay sought by both the defense and prosecutors in the case against Agustin Espinoza II, 47, of Chesterton.
He faces two felony counts of child molesting involving two different girls. One set of accusations date back from April 20, 2010 to April 19, 2012, while the other is from July 1, 2014 to April 3, 2016, according to court documents.
Espinoza is now claiming that in the latter case, the accusations arose when the alleged victim no longer wanted to live in Espinoza's home, and when her mother and Espinoza argued over jewelry, watches and other personal items, according to the motion to continue filed by defense attorney Bob Harper.
Harper said he recently learned that during one incident when the girl's mother moved out, the mother reported inappropriate behavior to a Chesterton police officer involving her daughter and Espinoza. No police report was made, Harper said.
Harper said he needs more time to interview police.
The girl claimed she had informed her mother of the abuse earlier, but that was not what the mother said during a pretrial interview, Harper said.
The girl said during the summer between her seventh and eighth grade years of school, Espinoza fondled her in her bed every couple of weeks, police said. The girl said she rearranged her bedroom, slept balled up and wore sweaters to bed trying to combat the abuse.
In the older case, Espinoza is accused of fondling a 13- or 14-year-old girl during a party at the girl's Chesterton home, according to charging documents.
Espinoza has denied the accusations.
A status hearing was scheduled in the case for Sept. 30.