Potential plea in the works for Portage man accused of murdering his mother

VALPARAISO — The potential for a plea agreement is in the works for a 62-year-old Portage man accused of murdering his elderly mother by beating her with a sledgehammer.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf told the court during a hearing in the case Friday morning that he was working on mental health evaluations for the accused, Charles Trumble, on which a plea agreement hinges.

He was granted a one-week delay to see if that plea could be put to writing and approved by Trumble.

A follow-up hearing was set for Sept. 23 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

The court was told in January a third mental health evaluation of Trumble was pending.

Trumble has notified the court of his intention to pursue an insanity defense at trial.

When asked during a past court hearing whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble had responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble also refused to be sworn in for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

Trumble, who remains locked up at the Porter County jail, is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Portage home the pair shared.

He reportedly told police he killed his elderly mother because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.

Officials said they are unaware of what crimes Charles was referencing.

Charles reported the beating, and when police arrived, they said they found Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cellphone in his hand.

While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."

A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.

Police said Charles voluntarily waived his constitutional rights and admitted to killing his mother.