HESSTON — An estimated 20,000 pounds of apples were reported stolen from a LaPorte County orchard Sunday, with some of the trees picked clean.
LaPorte County police officers were called Sunday to Williams Orchard at 9456 N. 500 East near Hesston.
Owner Jon Drummond told them the apples were picked from more than 30 trees on the northwest corner of the 132-acre spread, with some trees "picked clean from top to bottom," according to police.
Police said the driver of a pick-up truck matching one spotted on the orchard property by a passerby is being looked at as a possible suspect.
The wholesale value of the stolen apples was estimated at $6,000, and the retail value at $27,000.
The heist put a damper on the successful grand reopening of the orchard where more than 1,000 people turned out during Labor Day weekend to pick apples and enjoy new offerings like bounce houses, a petting zoo and wagon rides. Food and beverages were also served for the first time inside the original 1870s barn built by original owners Benjamin and Ester Wiliams.
Drummond, of Chesterton, said he fulfilled his dream of getting into farming when he and his wife, Robyn, purchased the orchard following the 2018 death of third-generation owner Ken Williams. Family members of Williams' were not interested in taking over the operation and put the property up for sale, he said.
Drummond, who works in commercial insurance in Chicago, said the sale wasn’t finalized until July, but he was given permission to prune trees and do other work on the farm while the sale was pending.