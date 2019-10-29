WINFIELD — Power has been restored to the some 1,600 people who were without power in the Winfield area, according to Kankakee Valley REMC.
Utility workers at the scene said a garbage truck might have clipped a pole, causing the damage. Republic Services is on the scene investigating.
Manager of Office Services with Kankakee Valley REMC Angie Swanson said crews are still on the scene as of 3:40 p.m. working to repair three poles that were allegedly clipped by a garbage truck.
Centier Bank at 8020 E. 109th Ave. doesn't yet have power because that's where the downed lines are located, Swanson said.
Power went out early this morning and was restored about 9 a.m.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops. Gallery: Power knocked out in Winfield
Drilling forth
A utility work drills holes while preparing to install a new power pole to replace one of several knocked down in Winfield Friday. The mishap knocked out power to about 1,500 people.
Marc Chase, The Times
Down to the wire
Utility workers pick up a fallen power line Tuesday morning in Winfield after power poles were sheared off in a chain reaction.
Marc Chase, The Times
Restoring power
Perched in an elevated bucket lift, a utility worker cleans up after several power poles were sheared off in a chain reaction in Winfield Tuesday morning.
Marc Chase, The Times
Forming a stragety
A utility crew discusses next steps for cleaning up after several power poles were sheared off in Winfield Tuesday morning.
Marc Chase, The Times
Working on the lines
A utility crew works to restore power and clean up Tuesday morning in Winfield after a series of power poles were sheared off in a chain reaction.
Marc Chase, The Times
About 1,600 people are without power in the Winfield area, according to Kankakee Valley REMC.
Marc Chase, The Times
Marc Chase, The Times
