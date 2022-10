Prayer vigil held for missing man; search party planned for Saturday

Davione Comanse vigil Family and friends of Davione Comanse, who has been missing for 13 days, gather Thursday at the Gary Police Department to pray for his safe return.

GARY — Community members lit candles and prayed for Davione Comanse's safe return Thursday night at the Gary Police Department.

Approximately 100 people showed up to support the family of Comanse, 23, who has been missing since Sept. 23. The vigil comes ahead of a search party his loved ones have planned for Saturday morning.

Eve Gomez, a community member and minister, and Amber Broadnax, Comanse's mother, spoke to the group and thanked those who have helped search for Comanse and asked that they continue to help.

"Community means come in unity," Gomez said. "Keep spreading the word. Keep spreading the love."

Gomez introduced Broadnax, who addressed the room.

"The pain myself, his siblings and loved ones feel is heartbreaking," Broadnax said. "Imagine your grandchildren coming to visit, asking for their dad, and you don't have no answers."

Broadnax said if anyone has any information, she prays they will come forward and she will not give up until her son comes home.

Davione Comanse According to a missing person poster, Comanse is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with long dreads, hazel eyes and a light complexion. He has a sleeve …

"As a mother, it's our nature to protect our children," Broadnax said. "I may not have been there to protect him when this event went on, but I will fight for his justice, no matter the cost."

While family and friends said they have been searching for Comanse, community members are encouraged to join to search party and offer any resources they can provide.

Monique King, a close friend of Comanse's grandmother, said she spent a total of 16 hours searching for him earlier this week. She said she has been praying and trying to stay positive for his family, although it is hard.

"It's the unknown that bothers me," King said. "I just want to know, like for some peace of mind."

Comanse was last seen in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood. According to a missing person poster, he is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with long dreads, hazel eyes and a light complexion. He has a sleeve of tattoos on his arm and a "Dewanna" tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black Nike shoes.

The search party for Comanse will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tri-City Plaza, 4369 W. 5th Ave. in Gary.

Information on Comanse's whereabouts can be directed to Sgt. Mark Salazar of the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1209.