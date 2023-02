GARY — Guns have taken the lives of countless Hoosiers in the past decade. Gary Pastor Christopher Robinson knows the pain all too well.

"I've had family members, experienced classmates, friends, dying at the hand of gun violence. I've had loved ones who've had to deal with this heartbreaking experience," he said. "My thought is, I'm not going to allow this to be normal for this city. We've got to take a stand, and do what we can to make a change in this community."

Robinson and community members will gather at 2 p.m. Monday at 400 W. 25th Ave. at a prayer vigil and balloon release to remember victims lost to gun violence. The vigil will honor Orie Dodson, who was shot and killed Thursday in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Dodson was 13.

Attendees can expect moments of prayer and will have the chance to release balloons in honor of those who are victims of gun violence. Robinson said pastors and community leaders will be in attendance. Dodson's mother will speak at the vigil.

Robinson, a pastor at Rivers of Life Worship Center, also serves as a teacher at Charter School of the Dunes. He taught Dodson and his siblings.

"To see the whole dynamic of their family and now to see them have to bury this young man gone too soon, it is just so disheartening," he said.

Dodson was a loving, playful and funny young man, Robinson said. He believes that many of his other teachers would say the same.

"On Thursday, his teacher brought in a paper he did, his last paper, and was going to put it up. He received a B-plus on the paper. This kid was really trying to grow up and be something and do something with his life."

For Robinson, it wasn't just Dodson's death that motivated him to host the vigil, but those of others who have been lost to gun violence in Gary and throughout the Region.

"I believe I have been called to bring awareness to our community and to what is taking place at our doorsteps," Robinson said. "By bringing awareness, we will start the change."

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in Indiana and in the United States, according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety. With a rate of 15.3 deaths per 100,000 people, Indiana has the 20th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S.

"We can be very desensitized to it, but we can't allow that to be our normal," Robinson said. "We have to build a new normal and allow Gary to be a safe place for our children to grow up. All nationalities, no matter their background, should not have to worry about being gunned down."

Robinson said he wants the community to identify how young people are obtaining weapons and create more conversation around why so much violence continues to take place. His wish for the vigil is to honor lives lost, remind the community of the tragedies and that there is a pathway forward.

"What's very important now is that we do not allow our community to lose hope."

