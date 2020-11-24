Pregnant driver rushed to hospital after second hit-and-run at busy Portage intersection

PORTAGE — Police say alcohol was involved in two hit-and-run crashes that occurred over the last week at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Willowcreek Road, one which sent a pregnant driver to the hospital with stomach pain.

Austin King, 30, of Hobart, fled a crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Portage police said.

A 25-year-old Lowell woman told police she was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 and began slowing for a yellow light at Willowcreek Road when she was struck from behind by a white pickup truck.

The woman said she got out of her vehicle to talk to the other driver, later identified as King, and when she asked him to call 911 because her phone was not working, he laughed and fled the scene, police said.

A witness followed King, and police said they caught up with him in the area of Samuelson Road and Robbins Avenue.

"When I approached the driver, he had a shotgun on his lap and both hands sticking straight out towards the front windshield," the officer stated in the incident report.

The airbag in King's truck was deployed, and the front of the vehicle had a large amount of damage, police said.