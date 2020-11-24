Pregnant driver rushed to hospital after second hit-and-run at busy Portage intersection

PORTAGE — Police say alcohol was involved in two hit-and-run crashes that occurred over the last week at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Willowcreek Road, one which sent a pregnant driver to the hospital with stomach pain.
Austin King, 30, of Hobart, fled a crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Portage police said.
A 25-year-old Lowell woman told police she was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 and began slowing for a yellow light at Willowcreek Road when she was struck from behind by a white pickup truck.
The woman said she got out of her vehicle to talk to the other driver, later identified as King, and when she asked him to call 911 because her phone was not working, he laughed and fled the scene, police said.
A witness followed King, and police said they caught up with him in the area of Samuelson Road and Robbins Avenue.
"When I approached the driver, he had a shotgun on his lap and both hands sticking straight out towards the front windshield," the officer stated in the incident report.
The airbag in King's truck was deployed, and the front of the vehicle had a large amount of damage, police said.
King admitted to fleeing the scene because he had been drinking. He said he might have fallen asleep and said the other driver was very upset.
He is charged with a felony count of drunken driving with a prior conviction, three misdemeanor drunken driving charges and a count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident, court records show.
The second hit-and-run occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, police said.
A witness told police he saw a white Hyundai Sonata turn from northbound Willowcreek Road left on to westbound U.S. 6 in front of a southbound van that had the green light. The white car hit the van, stopped momentarily and then continued westbound followed by the witness, who later provided its destination.
The driver of the van, a 29-year-old Chesterton woman, who is 35 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital with stomach pain, police said. It was learned she was leaking amniotic fluid and was to be rushed to a hospital in Crown Point, though officials were unsure if the problems were caused by the crash.
The driver at fault was identified as Miriam Robinson, 40, of Portage, who admitted to being drunk and claimed to have COVID-19, police said.
"I asked Miriam if she was involved in a crash, and she said yes, but she did not mean to hit anyone," police said.
When asked why she fled the scene, Robinson said, "She has COVID and is going to die anyway," according to police.
She is charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated endangering another person, two drunken driving charges and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, court records show.
