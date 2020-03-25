Pregnant inmate to remain locked up to protect unborn child, court says

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp said Ramos has had five positive drug screens since May.

"I think she is a danger to this child," Buitendorp said.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer acknowledged the negative drug screens, but voiced concern about the few positive ones.

"One drug use can kill the baby," he said.

While leaving Ramos behind bars poses its own risks, such as exposure to the coronavirus as she is transported back and forth for prenatal care, the risk of her drug use is a greater threat, he said.

A hearing is scheduled for May 15 on the allegations of the January positive drug test.

Ramos has repeatedly failed to comply with court orders since being sentenced in the 2008 death case to two years of home detention and 57 months of probation. She went on to violate her probation three times using drugs, and after being sent to a local residential treatment facility along the way, was released from probation unsatisfactorily in 2015 rather than being sent to prison.