Pregnant inmate with coronavirus to remain behind bars, Porter County judge rules

VALPARAISO — A pregnant inmate at the Porter County Jail, who is among 33 detainees testing positive so far for COVID-19, became the latest Wednesday to fail to convince a judge to release her out of her concern for her health.

Alysha Ramos, 29, who is due to give birth Monday, said during a teleconference call between the jail and courtroom that she is feeling better, but is physically drained and had suffered shortness of breath.

The Valparaiso woman wore a protective mask as she said she is no longer able to see her doctor outside of the jail because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has her temperature taken twice a day while in custody.

"I don't think they know what to do," she said when asked if she receives any further care.

Yet after hearing testimony from jail medical staff, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied the young woman's request to be released into the care of the mother of her unborn child's father, who lives in Valparaiso.

Clymer cited testimony that Ramos has received prenatal care while in custody and there is a plan in place to transport her to the hospital when it is time to give birth.