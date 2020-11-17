Pretrial hearing postponed one year after Portage killing

VALPARAISO — Nearly one year to the day after Jonathan Brown and two others are accused of murdering a 27-year-old Portage woman, the 18-year-old learned his final pretrial hearing was put off until after the start of the new year.

Brown, who remains locked up at the county jail with his co-defendants, is now scheduled to appear Jan. 26 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to the court.

The delay was sought by defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen, who told the court in September he has been in touch with prosecutors and is working on a nontrial resolution in the case.

Brown and two Gary teens are accused of shooting 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo and stealing $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019, at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

They drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where then-16-year-old Shaun Thompson allegedly shot her while both were inside the vehicle.

Also in the car and charged are Roderick Silas, who was 15 at the time of the shooting. Brown was 17.