GARY — Jerome Prince was sworn in Monday as the city’s 21st mayor to an animated round of applause at the Genesis Convention Center. He acknowledged the monumental task ahead of him in turning around Northwest Indiana’s most financially distressed city.
“I don’t look at this world through rose-colored glasses. I ride my bicycle throughout the city as much as I can so I can get an up-close and personal look at the things that need to be accomplished. And as I do, I see many things that disturb me,” Prince said. “But I know that the disturbing things that I see didn’t come about just yesterday. They’ve been accumulating over the years and over many administrations and I know they’re fixable.”
When Prince takes office Jan. 1, he will inherit the city’s crumbling infrastructure, troublesome fiscal record, a substandard school system, and one of the worst tax collection rates in the state.
But his soon-to-be-predecessor, Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, has also set him up with $15 million in the bank to start the year off — something that she says hasn’t happened in years. And a lion’s share of the bills will be paid off.
Surrounded by his wife and family, Prince was sworn in by East Chicago City Judge Sonya Morris. The swearing-in ceremony was held 10 a.m. at the Genesis Center in downtown Gary, steps away from City Hall, where he will officially take over at the start of 2020.
Prince thanked his wife, DeAnna, of 37 years for her unwavering support in his choice to run for office. He also thanked his mother, who was in the audience and visiting from Florida.
The event was attended by hundreds of supporters, Gary residents, city employees and elected officials, including state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, daughter of the late Richard G. Hatcher, the country’s first black mayor to lead a mid-sized city.
Months before Hatcher’s passing, the city administration erected a lifestyle statue in his honor outside City Hall. Prince pledged to "reflect on the greatness" of Hatcher's legacy whenever he passed by it every day at City Hall.
'Red flags'
Prince, a Gary native with 20 years of public service as an elected official, handily won control of Gary City Hall in this year’s primary election with 48% of the vote in a crowded nine-candidate field. His soon-to-be-predecessor, Karen Freeman-Wilson, garnered 37% of the votes.
Prince was a city councilman and a county councilman representing Gary prior to becoming the Lake County assessor. He was born in Gary and is a graduate of Gary's Lew Wallace High School.
Prince said he plans to bring the best and brightest to his economic development team to attract reputable developers and legitimate investors and entrepreneurs.
He said he wants to aggressively market Gary and work closely with the Regional Development Authority to target businesses that mesh well with the city’s long-term future.
“Our city faces many problems but the dires are what I call red flags. Stagnate economic development, high crime and a substandard school system. Suffering from one red flag is not a major problem. Suffering from two of them causes great concern," he said. "But when a city like Gary suffers from all three, that’s the moment that you know you sunken into an abyss and you have to roll up your sleeves to do everything humanly possible to correct that. And that’s what I’m prepared to do."
City's crime
Prince said he enlisted Richard Ligon, a well-respected, retired military veteran, to lead the city’s police department and tackle the city’s most pressing issues — its high crime rate.
Prince — who swore in both Ligon and his new fire chief Sean O’Donnell — promised Ligon there would be “no meddling” from City Hall and that he would give him a chance to lead the department as he chooses.
“The bottom line is that the chilling spectacle of the wanton killings in our streets must be addressed. I know that no mayor and no municipality can solve the issue itself. … My police chief and I have our work cut out for us,” Prince said.
Prince took a moment to recognize two of the city’s most recent gun violence victims: Tory’on Dukes, 4, and Victor Diaz, 44. Both were shot and killed Dec. 16. He called the murders "shocking and senseless."
The homicides marked the city’s 57th and 58th homicide of 2019. With mere days remaining in the year, the Steel City already has eclipsed last year's homicide total by 45%.
'Police killed my son'
Moments before Prince was set to give his speech, a man by the name of Jesse Cunningham, of Gary, stood up from the audience and asked: “How does it feel to hold your children? Police killed my kid. Why don’t they do nothing about the police killing my son?”
The man’s son, Rashad Cunningham, 25, was shot and killed Aug. 17 by Gary police.
As police escorted him from the room, Rashad’s sister, Jessica Cunningham, and at least one other woman shouted “Justice for Rashad!”
As the individuals were ejected from the room, Prince calmly addressed the crowd, and suggested that everyone in that room should “understand the sentiment and emotion of those folks.”
Gary police arrested and sought disorderly conduct and intimidation charges against the protesters, according to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter. Carter told The Times he declined to accept the charges and ordered them released from custody.
Incoming Gary Common council members Cozey Weatherspoon, Tai Atkins and Dwight Williams were all sworn in Monday. A reorganization and swearing-in ceremony for council members is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at City Hall’s Council Chambers.
Last week, Prince announced his 10-member Cabinet:
- Arlene Colvin, chief of staff
- Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel
- Sean G. O’Donnell, interim fire chief
- Richard Ligon, police chief
- Cloteal LaBroi, interim executive director of venues, parks and recreation
- Marianetta L. Barber, executive director of public works
- Eric E. Reaves, executive director of community investment
- Angelia Hayes, executive director of finance and procurement
- Lloyd L. Keith, executive director of innovation and technology
- Millie Glen, code enforcement