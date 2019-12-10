GARY — Richard Ligon has been tapped as the city's next police chief and the first to serve under Mayor-elect Jerome Prince's administration come Jan. 1.
Prince announced Ligon as his pick at a noon press conference Tuesday at Gary City Hall.
"Gary deserves a police chief who has the leadership and technical skills that will command respect of the department and the community alike and will enable our officers to keep our neighborhoods safe," Prince said.
Ligon, a retired federal agent and military commander, has 36 years of military service and 23 years as a federal law enforcement officer. He also served about five years as a Gary police commissioner.
Ligon, of Gary, unsuccessfully ran three times for Lake County sheriff in recent years.
He is slated to take over a department that's struggled in recent years with violent crime, understaffed shifts, an aging vehicle fleet and outdated equipment. The department also has struggled to attract and retain new recruits.
This year, the city is experiencing an uptick in homicides.
Ligon said he has no immediate plans to shakeup Gary's command staff but would like to sit down with each division to discuss ways to take the department in new directions.
Prince and Ligon said some of their biggest priorities will be decided in the coming weeks as they bring the command staff and the Prince administration together for talks.
Ligon is a graduate of Gary's Froebel High School. He served as a law enforcement official for the U.S. Postal Service from 1981 to 2004.
RECENTLY CAPTURED: William Dejuan Galloway
Gender: Male DOB: Oct. 15, 1992 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot Weight: 198 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted Murder
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Ian Ladwuane Rawls
Gender: Male DOB: Feb. 2, 1988 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 250 pounds
Wanted for: Armed Robbery
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Gregory Evan Fitch
Gender: Male DOB: Aug. 8, 1969 Eye color: Blue Blonde Hair color: Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 145 pounds
Wanted for: Armed Robbery
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Curtis Anthony Fields
Gender: Male DOB: Aug. 4, 1987 Eye color: Hazel Black Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 165 pounds
Wanted for: Armed Robbery
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Donald L. Turner
Gender: Male DOB: Jan. 1, 1993 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5 feet 11 inches Weight: 185 pounds
Wanted for: Robbery w/Serious Bodily Injury
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Michael Anthony Rivera
Gender: Male DOB: Jan. 1, 1989 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5 feet 11 inches Weight: 235 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted Murder
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Apryl Marie Delarosa
Gender: Female DOB: Feb. 3, 1978 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 160 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing Cocaine
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Alexander Mendez
Gender: Male DOB: March 16, 1966 Eye color: Brown Grey Hair color: Height: 5 feet 7 inches Weight: 185 pounds
Wanted for: Robbery w/Bodily Injury
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Diamen Melton
Gender: Male DOB: Feb. 21, 1989 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5 feet 6 inches Weight: 160 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing Cocaine
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Terrell Kuba Brown
Gender: Male DOB: January 9, 1998 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6 feet 1 inches Weight: 280 pounds
Wanted for: Robbery
Benyama Donta Morman Bell
Gender: Male DOB: April 28, 1991 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 164 pounds
Wanted for: Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury
Damajae McKenzie
Gender: Male DOB: Aug. 8, 1997 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 196 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted Murder
Jeremiah Greer
Gender: Male DOB: March 10, 1983 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot Weight: 154 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing Cocaine
Jerroucker Feemster
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 15, 1981 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing Cocaine
Jerry Lee Reid
Gender: Male DOB: July 10, 1974 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 383 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing Cocaine
Kevin Darnell Blackmon
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 7, 1992 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 253 pounds
Wanted for: Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury
Terrance Marcell Daniels
Gender: Male DOB: July 2, 1991 Eye color: Black Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 165 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing Cocaine
