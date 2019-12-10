{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — Richard Ligon has been tapped as the city's next police chief and the first to serve under Mayor-elect Jerome Prince's administration come Jan. 1. 

Prince announced Ligon as his pick at a noon press conference Tuesday at Gary City Hall.

"Gary deserves a police chief who has the leadership and technical skills that will command respect of the department and the community alike and will enable our officers to keep our neighborhoods safe," Prince said. 

Ligon, a retired federal agent and military commander, has 36 years of military service and 23 years as a federal law enforcement officer. He also served about five years as a Gary police commissioner. 

Ligon, of Gary, unsuccessfully ran three times for Lake County sheriff in recent years.

He is slated to take over a department that's struggled in recent years with violent crime, understaffed shifts, an aging vehicle fleet and outdated equipment. The department also has struggled to attract and retain new recruits. 

This year, the city is experiencing an uptick in homicides.

Ligon said he has no immediate plans to shakeup Gary's command staff but would like to sit down with each division to discuss ways to take the department in new directions.  

Prince and Ligon said some of their biggest priorities will be decided in the coming weeks as they bring the command staff and the Prince administration together for talks. 

Ligon is a graduate of Gary's Froebel High School.

He served as a law enforcement official for the U.S. Postal Service from 1981 to 2004.

