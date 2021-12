Prison escapee nabbed in Gary, officials say

GARY — A 28-year-old man, who escaped from a state prison re-entry center in South Bend overnight, was nabbed Wednesday morning at a relative's house in Gary, the Indiana Department of Correction is reporting.

Eric Johnson, who was sentenced to the IDOC in 2016 after being convicted of aggravated battery in Lake County, walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center and was discovered missing during the facility's 2 a.m. count on Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction Parole Division, assisted by the Gary Police Department, immediately began searching for Johnson and he was found at a relative's house just after 9 a.m., the IDOC said.

"Johnson tried to flee by jumping out a window, but was found by officers shortly after," the department said. "The investigation is ongoing, and once complete will be sent to the prosecutor's office to review for criminal charges."

Johnson's expected release date was April 4, 2022.

The South Bend center is a low-level, minimum security facility where offenders are housed, but are allowed to leave for work, the IDOC said. Offenders typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.

