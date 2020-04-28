You are the owner of this article.
Prison guard accused of drugging, raping woman he met at bar
Prison guard accused of drugging, raping woman he met at bar

Manuel Razo Jr.

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Friday allege a man drugged and raped a woman he met at a downtown Hobart bar in September 2017.

Manuel Razo Jr., 50, of Hobart, failed to show up for two interviews with police in 2017 and evaded officers in June 2019 when they arrived at his job at Indiana State Prison to execute a search warrant for his DNA, court records allege.

Police finally were able to take DNA samples June 28, 2019, after Indiana Department of Correction staff escorted Hobart police into the prison and placed Razo in a van with an officer, records state.

DNA results support the woman's allegation that Razo raped her after a night out at several different downtown Hobart bars, Lake Criminal Court records say.

The woman told police she agreed to go to Razo's apartment, because she needed to find a new apartment and Razo told her his would soon be for rent.

Razo served her a drink, and she blacked out, records state.

The woman told police when she awoke, she felt woozy and realized she had been raped. She had bruises on her legs and right hip, records say.

The woman used her cellphone to take a photo of a framed certificate with Razo's name on it, left his apartment and eventually went to a hospital, documents state.

The Indiana Department of Correction said Razo was suspended without pay June 26 and has not worked at Indiana State Prison since June 28, the day Hobart police took his DNA samples. His termination is pending as a result of the charge, department spokesman Margaux Auxier said.

Hobart police said resources are available to residents who have been sexually assaulted.

"You aren't alone and there are people that care and want to help you," Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said.

The Police Department's victim advocate, Andrea Graciano, and professional assistant Samantha Bull can be reached at Agraciano@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-1125, ext. 1069, or sbull@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-1125, ext. 1061.

