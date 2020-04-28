Prison guard accused of drugging, raping woman he met at bar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Friday allege a man drugged and raped a woman he met at a downtown Hobart bar in September 2017.

Manuel Razo Jr., 50, of Hobart, failed to show up for two interviews with police in 2017 and evaded officers in June 2019 when they arrived at his job at Indiana State Prison to execute a search warrant for his DNA, court records allege.

Police finally were able to take DNA samples June 28, 2019, after Indiana Department of Correction staff escorted Hobart police into the prison and placed Razo in a van with an officer, records state.

DNA results support the woman's allegation that Razo raped her after a night out at several different downtown Hobart bars, Lake Criminal Court records say.

The woman told police she agreed to go to Razo's apartment, because she needed to find a new apartment and Razo told her his would soon be for rent.

Razo served her a drink, and she blacked out, records state.

The woman told police when she awoke, she felt woozy and realized she had been raped. She had bruises on her legs and right hip, records say.