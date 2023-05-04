WESTVILLE — A prison officer is accused of trying to bring marijuana hidden in a Cheetos bag to an inmate at Westville Correctional Facility.

Adeja Cunningham, 24, of Calumet City, Illinois, is charged with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate.

According to court documents, authorities at the state prison discovered that Cunningham and the offender had been chatting with each other on Instagram. In one of the messages, prison authorities said, the two "talked about picking up something and that it would be in the chips.”

While Cunningham was reporting for duty April 30, authorities at the prison found her to be in possession of two snack food bags, according to court documents. Marijuana was in one, an 8.5-ounce bag of XXTRA Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, prison officials said.

The alleged marijuana weighed about three-quarters of an ounce.

Cunningham offered no response to the drug-related actions. Court records show that she was released Wednesday from the LaPorte County Jail after posting $1,500 bond.

A trial date will be set at her next hearing, scheduled for June 30 in LaPorte Superior Court 2.

Cunningham could face one to six years in prison if convicted.