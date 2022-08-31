Prison sentence handed out to brother of former East Chicago police chief

HAMMOND — A brother to a former East Chicago police chief is going to prison for a 2019 robbery spree.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 70-month sentence Wednesday on Ryan Smith, 59, of East Chicago.
Smith pleaded guilty May 9 to six counts of armed robbery. He signed an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office to give up his right to a trial in return for leniency.
He is a younger brother of former East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith, 61, who is now retired.
Smith admitted in his guilty plea that he was armed with a knife when he took cash by force Sept. 21, 2019, from employees of Vision Quest, 4902 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago; Boost Mobile, 2741 169th St., Hammond; and Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th St., Hammond.
Smith was armed with a gun when he robbed a Family Dollar Store, 130 W. Ridge Road, Griffith, on Sept. 22, 2019.
He entered a Clark service station, 1416 E. Columbus St., East Chicago, on Sept. 23, 2019, and pressed a knife to the stomach of an employee there before fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash.
He took $400 at knifepoint in a Sept. 25, 2019, robbery of an employee of the Allied Cash Advance store, 4802 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago.
Video surveillance cameras caught images of Smith’s face and his getaway car at several locations.
Police traced the car to Smith through a photo of his car and its license plate. Several of the victims identified Smith from a photo lineup as the robber.
Defense attorney Roxanne Mendez Johnson told the court in a memo that the nature of this offense is driven by Ryan Smith’s addiction to cocaine.
She said Smith, who has one prior felony conviction, has received treatment for substance abuse from a number of medical facilities in South Bend, Merillville and Manistee, Michigan.
