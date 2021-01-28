Prison sentence in heroin-related traffic fatality

LAPORTE — A Knox man was sentenced to five years in prison for causing a traffic accident that killed a motorcyclist near Westville in April 2020.

Thomas Nelsen, 40, of Knox was sentenced Friday in LaPorte Circuit Court after being convicted of level 4 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

In April, a passenger vehicle driven by Nelsen veered over the center line on U.S. 6 and hit a truck, according to LaPorte County police.

Police said another vehicle swerved and struck a utility pole.

Barbara McDowell, 51, of Kingsford Heights, was on the back seat of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that slid and rolled over.

McDowell was airlifted to a hospital and died the next morning, police said.

Sentencing arguments on Friday revealed Nelsen used heroin about 30 minutes prior to the multi-vehicle accident.

Nelsen could have received a sentence of anywhere from two to 12 years.

Prosecutors asked for a six-year prison sentence while the defense sought work release.