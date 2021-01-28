 Skip to main content
Prison sentence in heroin-related traffic fatality

Prison sentence in heroin-related traffic fatality

Thomas Nelsen

Thomas Nelsen, 40, of Knox.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A Knox man was sentenced to five years in prison for causing a traffic accident that killed a motorcyclist near Westville in April 2020.

Thomas Nelsen, 40, of Knox was sentenced Friday in LaPorte Circuit Court after being convicted of level 4 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

In April, a passenger vehicle driven by Nelsen veered over the center line on U.S. 6 and hit a truck, according to LaPorte County police.

Police said another vehicle swerved and struck a utility pole.

Barbara McDowell, 51, of Kingsford Heights, was on the back seat of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that slid and rolled over.

McDowell was airlifted to a hospital and died the next morning, police said.

Sentencing arguments on Friday revealed Nelsen used heroin about 30 minutes prior to the multi-vehicle accident.

Nelsen could have received a sentence of anywhere from two to 12 years.

Prosecutors asked for a six-year prison sentence while the defense sought work release.

Judge Thomas Alevizos said the sentence he imposed was mandated by law because the defendant pleaded guilty to the offense and had no prior felony convictions.

Alevizos also found Nelsen showed remorse for the death.

