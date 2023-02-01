Prison time for Porter County man nabbed with porn involving children as young as 4

VALPARAISO — A 57-year-old Porter County man nabbed with nearly 900 child pornography videos, including videos of children estimated to be as young as 4 years old, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

Harold Harvey, of Burns Harbor, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possessing child pornography and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, court records show.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who said he could find no arguments in favor of Harvey, sentenced him to six years on the child pornography charge and six months for invasion of privacy with the sentences to run concurrently.

Harvey was also ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years and comply with those restrictions.

He was given credit for 156 days already served behind bars and granted the services of a public defender to pursue an appeal, court records show.

Harvey, who was represented by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, was arrested in May on the child pornography charges.

"I like young young," Harvey reportedly wrote on Facebook Messenger as part of his alleged sharing and collection of the illegal pornography. "Do you like young young porn?"

Indiana State Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the trading of child pornography through Facebook by a user later traced to Harvey.

Investigators served a search warrant for two Facebook accounts linked to Harvey and found chat logs, photos and 897 videos involving child pornography, a charging document states.

Police said they served a residential search warrant at Harvey's home March 17 and he was taken into custody outside his residence. He reportedly declined to talk to investigators.

The invasion of privacy charge stems from Harvey twice making contact with an individual he was ordered to avoid while his child porn case proceeded.

Those latter allegations resulted in Clymer revoking Harvey's bond in September.

