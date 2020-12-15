Private security firm should pay for manhunt for escaped murder suspect, prosecutor says

The security company under whose watch a murder suspect escaped in Gary on Monday acted negligently and should be held accountable for endangering the public, the Lake County prosecutor said Tuesday.

Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he will be working together with other law enforcement agencies to demand, through a lawsuit if necessary, that the private security firm reimburse local law enforcement for all costs associated with hunting down the fugitive.

Carter said an employee for Green Bay, Wisconsin-based REDI Transports did not follow proper law enforcement protocol Monday while transporting Leon Taylor, 22, from O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.

REDI Transport did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Tuesday.

Taylor, who was arrested in Texas Dec. 2, was wanted for an alleged murder in East Chicago and is the suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies.

Taylor escaped a REDI transport vehicle in Gary on Monday as it waited in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said.

Taylor asked the REDI employee to roll down a window so he could “spit,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed.