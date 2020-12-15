 Skip to main content
Private security firm should pay for manhunt for escaped murder suspect, prosecutor says
breaking urgent

Accused murderer escapes from custody in Gary, remains on the loose, dangerous, police say

Leon Taylor, 22, of Hammond, was wearing these clothes when he escaped from custody in the area of 35th Street and Grant Street in Gary Monday afternoon. He is accused of murder and should be considered dangerous, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

 Provided

The security company under whose watch a murder suspect escaped in Gary on Monday acted negligently and should be held accountable for endangering the public, the Lake County prosecutor said Tuesday.

Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he will be working together with other law enforcement agencies to demand, through a lawsuit if necessary, that the private security firm reimburse local law enforcement for all costs associated with hunting down the fugitive.

Carter said an employee for Green Bay, Wisconsin-based REDI Transports did not follow proper law enforcement protocol Monday while transporting Leon Taylor, 22, from O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.

REDI Transport did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Tuesday.

Taylor, who was arrested in Texas Dec. 2, was wanted for an alleged murder in East Chicago and is the suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies.

Taylor escaped a REDI transport vehicle in Gary on Monday as it waited in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said.

Taylor asked the REDI employee to roll down a window so he could “spit,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed.

When the window was lowered, Taylor bolted through it, took off running and escaped, police said.

As the search for Taylor continued just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Carter expressed anger at the security company while on the phone with The Times.

“I’m extremely upset. They have jeopardized citizens’ safety, law enforcement safety and are forcing our local agencies to expend significant resources to find this individual, who already is the suspect in a homicide and armed robberies,” Carter said. “They should have taken significant steps to secure this individual, and they did not.

“We’re going to request that every penny we spend to track him down be recouped from this company,” Carter said. “We will be prepared to file a lawsuit at the appropriate time.”

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

