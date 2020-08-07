Probation becomes 20 years in prison in death of Portage child

While Hanney claimed the child was injured after being bounced from a bed, a child abuse pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis testified that that was not a plausible explanation for the child's extensive injuries, which included bruising from nearly head to toe, bleeding in the brain and what appeared to be a detached retina in the eye.

Hanney delayed in seeking care for the child, who died a few days later.

Portage Police Sgt. Janis Crafton testified in June that Conley did not regularly feed her three children, locked them up in rooms and gave them Benadryl to sleep.

Crafton described their home at Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park in Portage as "barren" and "filthy."

The children slept on stained bare mattresses on the floor, she said, and found scattered around the home were small bags used for heroin, drug needles and burned drug spoons.

Crafton described Conley's lack of emotion as the most severe she has ever seen in her police work.

When she and another official were left to arrange for the child's funeral, they offered the little girl's ashes to Conley and her response was, "Well, you care about her, so you take them," Crafton said.