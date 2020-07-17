Probation for man who called in bomb threat to Horseshoe Casino

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was sentenced Friday to a year on probation after admitting he called in a bomb threat last year at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.
Deangelo L. Armstead, 29, was accused of calling the casino Feb. 4, 2019, saying he was on the Hammond boat and "everyone will be dead in 12 minutes," Lake Criminal Court records say.
Armstead had previously called the casino several times in an attempt to reach a woman, who is a casino employee, and left voicemail messages that were derogatory toward the woman and her co-workers, records allege.
Police searched the casino, but found no bombs, records state.
Armstead pleaded guilty June 12 to false reporting, a level 6 felony.
Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen O'Halloran accepted Armstead's plea agreement Friday, sentenced him to an agreed term of one year in jail and suspended the sentence in favor of probation.
The plea agreement was signed by defense attorney Michael Woods and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal.
