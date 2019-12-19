VALPARAISO — A year and a half after leading police on a high-speed chase, pointing a gun at an officer and being fired upon himself, a 33-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to probation.
Shawn Pizzuto, of Liberty Township, who had pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, was sentenced per the terms of the plea agreement to 535 days of probation.
The deal was nearly derailed at the last minute when Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper learned shots had been fired during the ordeal.
Defense attorney John Vouga said his client never shot toward police and claimed it is questionable whether he even knew he was being pursued by an officer.
It was police shooting at Pizzuto, Vouga said.
"They just unloaded their clips into the woods," he said.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan said it was also her understanding there was no shootout.
"Frankly, Mr. Pizzuto's lucky to be alive," she said.
Porter County police Officer Dale Marshall said he was responding to a complaint of gunshots being fired just after 1 a.m. May 14, 2018, in the area of U.S. 6 and County Road 200 West when he saw a motorcycle speeding up to 80 mph on U.S. 6.
Marshall began pursuing the motorcycle and followed it to Lenburg Road in Portage where the driver, later identified as Pizzuto, lost control and tumbled from the bike, according to police. As Pizzuto ran north into a wooded area, Marshall said Pizzuto pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer. Marshall responded by pulling out his police-issued gun and firing multiple times as Pizzuto continued running into the wooded area.
A witness allegedly told police she was following Pizzuto home from a bar when she saw him pull out a firearm and fire into the air while on his motorcycle.
Police eventually tracked down Pizzuto at his Liberty Township residence, where they reportedly found the original box for the gun that Pizzuto had allegedly discarded following the chase and "wet dirty clothing" matching the description of those worn by the man who had fled from police, according to court documents.
