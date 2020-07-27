Probation not enough in death of Portage child, judge rules, rejecting mom's plea agreement

VALPARAISO — A month after sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for his role in the death of a 19-month-old Portage girl, a judge rejected a plea agreement that would have allowed the child's mother to receive just probation.
"Court finds that the proposed plea is too lenient based on the crime," according to the order from Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
The mother, Tamika Conley, 26, had pleaded guilty to three level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent in return for prosecutors agreeing to a sentence of 30 years probation.
Portage Police Sgt. Janis Crafton testified last month that Conley did not regularly feed her three children, locked them up in rooms and gave them Benadryl to sleep.
Crafton described their home at Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park in Portage as "barren" and "filthy."
The children slept on stained bare mattresses on the floor, she said, and found scattered around the home were small bags used for heroin, drug needles and burned drug spoons.
Crafton described Conley's lack of emotion as the most severe she has ever seen in her police work.
When she and another official were left to arrange for the child's funeral, they offered the little girl's ashes to Conley and her response was, "Well, you care about her, so you take them," Crafton said.
Crafton said the deceased girl, and her then-6-year-old brother and 4-year-old sister, probably received the most stability in their life during the seven months they spent involved with Gary Hanney.
Hanney was sentenced last month to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent in the July 18, 2017 incident that led to the child's death.
While Hanney claimed the child was injured after being bounced from a bed, Shannon Thompson, a child abuse pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, testified last month that that was not a plausible explanation for the child's extensive injuries, which included bruising from nearly head to toe, bleeding in the brain and what appeared to be a detached retina in the eye.
Rather than seek immediate care, Hanney searched the internet for information about head trauma and called Conley home from work, according to officials. He waited 44 minutes to call for help and responding officials found the child was not breathing and had no pulse.
The defense sought Friday to have Conley released from jail pending the outcome of her case, but after hearing objections from prosecutors, Clymer denied the request.
A status hearing on Conley's case is scheduled for Aug. 7.
