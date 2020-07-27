Probation not enough in death of Portage child, judge rules, rejecting mom's plea agreement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A month after sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for his role in the death of a 19-month-old Portage girl, a judge rejected a plea agreement that would have allowed the child's mother to receive just probation.

"Court finds that the proposed plea is too lenient based on the crime," according to the order from Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

The mother, Tamika Conley, 26, had pleaded guilty to three level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent in return for prosecutors agreeing to a sentence of 30 years probation.

Portage Police Sgt. Janis Crafton testified last month that Conley did not regularly feed her three children, locked them up in rooms and gave them Benadryl to sleep.

Crafton described their home at Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park in Portage as "barren" and "filthy."

The children slept on stained bare mattresses on the floor, she said, and found scattered around the home were small bags used for heroin, drug needles and burned drug spoons.

Crafton described Conley's lack of emotion as the most severe she has ever seen in her police work.