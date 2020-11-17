Probation, registration for Portage man in sex assault on child

The girl told police when she resisted and said "no," Nevitt pulled her back to him and told her it was OK, court records state.

"After numerous attempts to tell Nevitt no, she said to detectives that, 'He's obviously not gonna stop, and I let it happen,'" according to court records.

After the assault, Nevitt ignored the girl, and she rejoined her friends, police said.

"Victim 1 did not report the assault initially because she was concerned of the impact it would have on her family," police said.

Nevitt initially told police he thought the girl was 15 and then admitted she may be 14, police said. He said the girl initiated the flirtatious messaging and said while he knew it was wrong to pursue, he had sex with her, according to police.

Nevitt reportedly admitted the girl repeatedly attempted to stop the sexual activity, "saying something like, 'I really don't want to do this' and 'We really shouldn't be doing this,'" according to charging documents.

Police said Nevitt told them he pulled the girl back down on him anyway.

"Nevitt also admitted that he knew he should have stopped, but he didn't," according to court records.