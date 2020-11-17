Probation, registration for Portage man in sex assault on child

PORTAGE — A 22-year-old Portage man, who had blamed a 14-year-old girl for flirting with him and instigating a sexual encounter, has been sentenced to nearly three years of probation.
Michael Nevitt, who pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, is required to register as a sex offender and comply with those restrictions, undergo sex offender treatment and have no further contact with the victim during the term of his sentence, according to the sentencing order.
Nevitt, 22, who made no comment during Monday's sentencing hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, has served 32 days behind bars in the case.
The incident took place April 12 and 13, 2019, according to police.
The girl reportedly told police she had been exchanging flirtatious messages with Nevitt for a few weeks leading up to April 12, 2019, when she stayed the night at a friend's house.
Nevitt also was at the house and, in the presence of others, discreetly initiated sexual contact with the girl, police said.
When a small group of girls left the room, Nevitt sent a message to the alleged victim to return to where he was located, according to charging documents.
When the girl returned, Nevitt is accused of pulling her on his lap and initiating more sexual activity, court records state.
The girl told police when she resisted and said "no," Nevitt pulled her back to him and told her it was OK, court records state.
"After numerous attempts to tell Nevitt no, she said to detectives that, 'He's obviously not gonna stop, and I let it happen,'" according to court records.
After the assault, Nevitt ignored the girl, and she rejoined her friends, police said.
"Victim 1 did not report the assault initially because she was concerned of the impact it would have on her family," police said.
Nevitt initially told police he thought the girl was 15 and then admitted she may be 14, police said. He said the girl initiated the flirtatious messaging and said while he knew it was wrong to pursue, he had sex with her, according to police.
Nevitt reportedly admitted the girl repeatedly attempted to stop the sexual activity, "saying something like, 'I really don't want to do this' and 'We really shouldn't be doing this,'" according to charging documents.
Police said Nevitt told them he pulled the girl back down on him anyway.
"Nevitt also admitted that he knew he should have stopped, but he didn't," according to court records.
He was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted vicarious sexual gratification and sexual misconduct with a minor, Porter County court records show.
The first two counts were tossed out as part of the plea agreement. The prosecutors and defense agreed to the sentencing recommended by the adult probation department.
