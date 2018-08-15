Lake County coroner's office personnel and Hobart police work at the scene of prominent attorney T. Edward "Tracy" Page. Page was shot and killed Wednesday by a former client at his home, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.
Retired Magistrate Judge T. Edward Page talks with Indiana Secretary of State Todd Rokita in 2009. Rokita was in Munster to be honored by the Calumet Council Boy Scouts of America, where Page served as vice president.
HOBART — Prominent attorney T. Edward "Tracy" Page was shot and killed Wednesday by a former client at his home, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.
Hobart police confirmed they were investigating a homicide that occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
The official cause of death was gunshot wounds in a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
A man was taken into custody, Lt. James Gonzales said.
Carter confirmed a suspect is in custody but didn't expect charges before Friday. He said statements are still being taken from witnesses.
Page was representing the suspect and the suspect’s daughter in a civil matter.
Police were still at the scene and did not immediately release further details about the circumstances of the shooting. Investigators still were questioning witnesses, Gonzales said. After a Lake County coroner's van drove down a long paved driveway toward the home, two Hobart police officers tied yellow crime scene around two trees, blocking off the driveway.
Page, 64, served as magistrate judge of the Lake Superior Court from October 1984 to December 2000 and continued to serve as a part-time judge through the state's senior judges program.
He also worked for the Lake County public defender's office. He put in his letter of retirement Tuesday, said Marce Gonzalez Jr., chief public defender. Page was expected to leave the office by the end of the month.
"I'm totally shocked and saddened," Gonzalez said.
Page recently told The Times he planned to spend more time working as a senior judge and teaching.
Page had served as president of the Association of Indiana Magistrates, treasurer of the Lake County Bar Association, vice president of the Calumet Council of the Boy Scouts of America and president of the South Lake County Bar Association.
