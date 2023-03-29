The General Assembly has taken the first step toward rewriting a portion of the Indiana Constitution to make more Hoosier lawyers eligible to serve as judges on the state's 52 city and town courts.

The Indiana Senate voted 48-0 Tuesday in favor of House Joint Resolution 6. The state constitutional amendment previously was approved Feb. 21 by a 90-0 margin in the House.

Approval by both chambers makes the proposed amendment eligible for a final decision by either the 2025 or 2026 General Assembly on sending the constitutional change to Indiana voters for ratification at the 2026 general election.

The amendment was crafted by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, who said it's becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified individuals to serve as city and town court judges due to the Constitution's requirement that the judge live in the municipality.

Aylesworth cited a recent instance where the Lowell Town Court judge resigned his post after moving to Porter County and the Indiana Supreme Court was compelled to reappoint the judge to temporarily continue serving Lowell since no other attorney living in the Lake County town was interested in becoming judge.

To remedy that issue, Aylesworth's proposed constitutional amendment would allow any qualified individual residing in the county where the city or town court is located, or the nearest neighboring Indiana county, to be eligible to seek election as municipal court judge.

The municipal courtroom and the court's records still would have to be located in the municipality.

