How close is too close for the public to approach a police officer when the officer is making an arrest, has someone pulled over or is otherwise engaged in his or her official duties?

Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, believes a separation of at least 25 feet between an officer and any bystanders is appropriate once the officer asks bystanders to step back.

"This is more than just about police officer safety," she said. "This is about public safety as well. Things can escalate quickly."

The McNamara-led House Courts and Criminal Code Committee agreed Wednesday and voted 13-0 to advance House Bill 1186 to the full chamber.

It creates the crime of "encroachment on an investigation" and authorizes police to arrest a person who knowingly or intentionally approaches within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer executing his or her duties after the officer has ordered the person to stop approaching.

The offense would be a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, a captain in the Marion County sheriff's office, said he initially was skeptical of the measure because he believes police officers need to be held accountable through direct public observation of their actions.

He noted, for example, the bystander video of a police officer murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis was taken from a few feet away and was much more powerful, and useful, as a result.

At the same time, Gore is confident that newer cellphone technology is capable of filming police in action from at least 25 feet away, and the state's focus on police de-escalation training since 2021 makes anything worth recording less likely to occur.

He said that makes him confident that this measure protecting officer safety will not prevent officer accountability.

The legislation was endorsed by representatives of a variety of police organizations who said officers struggle to do their jobs when the public approaches them and demands to immediately know the legal basis for an arrest or traffic stop.

They said even a second's distraction from the task at hand may inspire a criminal suspect to escalate the situation by pulling out a gun or flooring their vehicle in an attempt to flee.

In response, Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, said an officer concerned about bystanders approaching still would be briefly distracted by telling the bystanders to stand back.

Nevertheless, she acknowledged that a 25-foot separation would increase officer safety in such a situation by clearly defining where everyone should be.

Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, also expressed skepticism despite his support. He envisions problems with people perhaps only backing off 20 feet and getting arrested as a result.

McNamara said she doesn't expect police officers to add tape measures to their duty belts to enforce the distance at every arrest and traffic stop.

Rather, she said, the plan simply gives officers a legal basis to order bystanders back a specific distance to ensure everyone's safety.

