Prosecution, defense paint two different pictures of ex-Portage mayor in opening statements of trial

Srivastava said Snyder turned to his friends, the Buha brothers, who regularly contributed political cash to him.

The prosecution alleges Snyder pushed out city officials who would have ensured a fair and honest bidding practice and “hand picked” Randy Reeder to do it, despite Reeder’s inexperience. Reeder was an assistant in Snyder's administration.

Srivastava said the bidding specifications for the trucks the city would accept were rigged to steer the contracts to Great Lakes Peterbilt.

Although it can sometimes take up to a year for a garbage truck to be assembled and delivered to a customer, Srivastava said the mayor’s officials imposed a 150-day deadline on vendors despite the lack of an emergency.

He said Portage even accepted a 2-year-old, unsold truck, rather than a new one. He said that helped the the Buhas unload an unwanted truck chassis that had been sitting in their inventory for many months.

Srivastava asked, “Why did (Snyder) take the money? Why did he camouflage (the payment)? Why did he lie about it to FBI agents?

Bennett replied, “Snyder wasn’t involved in the bidding process. All he did was come up with the idea of automated trash collections."