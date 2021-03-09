Prosecution, defense paint two different pictures of ex-Portage mayor in opening statements of trial

HAMMOND — A jury Tuesday began to learn whether James Snyder was a corrupt mayor or the victim of a conspiracy theory.
Some 15 men and women heard these conflicting opinions on the first day of testimony in Snyder’s bribery trial.
“James Snyder is innocent,” said defense attorney Jackie M Bennett Jr.
“James Snyder violated the public trust. He accepted a bribe,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ankur Srivastava maintained.
Snyder is pleading not guilty to a federal charge he solicited $13,000 from Steve and Bob Buha, the former owners of Portage-based Great Lakes Peterbilt.
The government alleges Snyder demanded the money within two weeks of completion of Portage’s purchase of five garbage trucks worth $1.125 million from the brothers’ business.
There is no dispute Snyder received that payment, but the jury must weigh the motives and actions of those involved in the truck purchase contracts and the money Snyder received.
Bennett said voters elected Snyder, a Republican businessman, in 2011 as mayor of Portage, the third largest city in Northwest Indiana.
Modern trucks needed
He said Snyder decided the city could save money from outdated rear-loaded garbage truck collections to modern automated ones to reduce the injuries and time off city employees suffered riding on the outside of trucks and lifting heavy trash cans to shoulder height.
Srivastava said Snyder turned to his friends, the Buha brothers, who regularly contributed political cash to him.
The prosecution alleges Snyder pushed out city officials who would have ensured a fair and honest bidding practice and “hand picked” Randy Reeder to do it, despite Reeder’s inexperience. Reeder was an assistant in Snyder's administration.
Srivastava said the bidding specifications for the trucks the city would accept were rigged to steer the contracts to Great Lakes Peterbilt.
Although it can sometimes take up to a year for a garbage truck to be assembled and delivered to a customer, Srivastava said the mayor’s officials imposed a 150-day deadline on vendors despite the lack of an emergency.
He said Portage even accepted a 2-year-old, unsold truck, rather than a new one. He said that helped the the Buhas unload an unwanted truck chassis that had been sitting in their inventory for many months.
Srivastava asked, “Why did (Snyder) take the money? Why did he camouflage (the payment)? Why did he lie about it to FBI agents?
Bennett replied, “Snyder wasn’t involved in the bidding process. All he did was come up with the idea of automated trash collections."
He said his denials of wrongdoing to the FBI were genuine, he had nothing to do with writing up the specifications and he performed honest work for the Buhas as a consultant.
He said Snyder was permitted under law to work as a mayor and a consultant and Snyder was in financial difficulty after his mortgage finance business failed.
“He had four children to feed,” Bennett said.