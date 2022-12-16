Prosecutor awaiting medical records before deciding on charges in fatal Portage crash

VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said his office is waiting on medical records, including toxicology test results, before deciding how to move forward with potential criminal charges against the driver accused of causing a crash last month that resulted in the death of a young Chesterton teacher.

"We are dealing with a Chicago hospital, so I cannot give a specific time when we might have those," he said.

The driver in question, who is not being named by The Times unless criminal charges are filed, was extricated from his vehicle following the Nov. 8 crash and taken to a trauma center.

Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano said a month ago his department was unable to speak to the driver in question due to his medical condition.

Germann said Friday that Portage police have now virtually completed their investigation. What is lacking are the medical records, including the toxicology test results, of the driver accused of causing the crash.

Portage police say Lauren Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, was sitting behind the wheel of a GMC SUV along southbound Willowcreek Road two vehicles back from a red light at Lute Road around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 8 when her vehicle was struck from behind by a fast-moving 2016 Cadillac SUV.

"The Cadillac struck the GMC with such force that the GMC was shoved into the rear of a third vehicle and all three vehicles continued completely through the intersection and came to rest on the south side of Lute Road," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

"In the aftermath of this initial collision three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles," Maynard said. "One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac."

Police arrived to find Thompson dead at the scene and others injured, including the driver of the Cadillac, who was taken to a trauma center.

"At this point, we know extremely excessive speed was the main factor," Candiano said. "However, we do not currently know if there were any other contributing factors/circumstances."

The chief said his department has received numerous questions regarding the identity of the drivers involved in the deadly crash and has been accused on social media of withholding the information for various reasons.

"As with any crime or potential crime, we do not release names of suspects/participants until the investigation is complete and charges are filed or in the event there is an immediate threat to the community," he said.

"Unfortunately, within minutes of this tragedy occurring, the streets were lined with onlookers taking photos and videos, which were posted online," Candiano said. "Sadly, incorrect information was often attached to these photos and videos, which reached family members before responders were even able to do notifications."

