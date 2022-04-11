Prosecutor charges construction companies for unlawful payment practices

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, tells workers Monday at Carpenters Union Local 1005 in Merrillville that he's working at the federal level to ensure Northwest Indiana workers aren't being abused by independent contractors who ignore the law.
John Carr, senior representative for the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, says Monday at Carpenters Union Local 1005 in Merrillville that the LaPorte case is just the beginning of stepped-up enforcement throughout the construction industry.
Jeremy Rivas, president of the Porter County Council and business manager for the bricklayers union, says Monday at Carpenters Union Local 1005 in Merrillville that companies paying their workers in cash, or failing to withhold payroll taxes, are defunding public safety services and other essential local government programs.
LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake is accusing two Goshen-based businesses, Pro Paint and Finish LLC and Drywall Hanging Services LLC, and their agents, Adeeb Kupty and Fadi Kupty, both of Goshen, of numerous felonies in connection with their drywall work at The Banks, a highly touted residential and retail development near downtown LaPorte.
LAPORTE — A $30 million residential and retail development near downtown LaPorte is a hotbed of employee misclassification and other unlawful construction practices, according to charging documents filed Monday.
LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake is accusing two Goshen-based businesses, Pro Paint and Finish LLC and Drywall Hanging Services LLC, and their agents, Adeeb Kupty and Fadi Kupty, both of Goshen, of numerous felonies in connection with their work at The Banks.
According to court records, the Goshen entities were drywall subcontractors for The Banks' general contractor, Indianapolis-based Flaherty and Collins.
In that role, the subcontractors hired employees without checking any documentation, classified them as independent contractors despite directing their work, failed to pay the prevailing wage for drywall work, paid groups of employees by a single check without withholding payroll taxes, insurance or workers compensation, and did not keep track of hours worked or overtime earned, records show.
According to court records, the Kuptys and their two businesses each are charged with fraud greater than $50,000, money laundering, obstruction of justice and corrupt business influence. Adeeb Kupty is additionally charged with forgery.
LaPorte Circuit Judge Thomas Alevizos has issued warrants for the arrest of each of the Kuptys, records show.
Brian Moore, Flaherty and Collins vice president for marketing and communications, said the company has no comment at this time.
In Merrillville, meanwhile, leaders of Carpenters Union Local 1005, which shared information about the alleged misdeeds at The Banks with prosecutors, had plenty to say about the damaging effects of employee misclassification on Hoosier workers and Indiana as a whole.
John Carr, senior representative for the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, said the LaPorte case is just the beginning of stepped-up enforcement throughout the construction industry.
"We're out there every day beating the streets, hitting job sites. If there's a contractor out there misclassifying workers and paying cash, let this be their warning: We're coming for you," Carr said.
"We're going to investigate, we're going to dig up the dirt, we're going to work with the prosecutors and we're going to take them down. The buck stops here, and going forward, tax fraud is going to be dealt with in every municipality in Northwest Indiana."
Carr explained that businesses who land construction jobs through unlawful underbidding are responsible for some $405 million a year in state and local tax fraud, including unpaid income taxes, unemployment insurance and workers' compensation premiums.
He said that money could pay for 8,741 additional state troopers, or 7,937 elementary and high school teachers, or 325 miles of resurfaced highways, or 112 miles of expanded highways, or 783 small business loans.
"The amount of revenue lost each year to tax fraud is staggering," Carr said. "On the surface, nobody can tell tax fraud is happening when you drive by a project. But it's rampant. It's rampant in the construction industry, and it's really rampant in the wood framing and the drywall industry."
Jeremy Rivas, president of the Porter County Council and business manager for the bricklayers union, said companies that pay their workers in cash, or fail to withhold payroll taxes, have a direct and immediate impact on the ability of counties and other local governments to pay for essential services.
"My role is to set budgets for the county. We set the sheriff's budget. We set all the judges' budgets. We set the prosecutor's budget," Rivas said. "So these bad actors, whatever you want to call them, they're really defunding our local government and defunding our public safety too."
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and state Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, said they're both working at the Statehouse to enact new laws aimed at stamping out employee misclassification and making sure everyone pays their fair share.
"We're coming up on a budget year, so when we're looking at a teacher shortage in Indiana and we're looking at municipalities that are having a hard time being able to hire and keep police and fire, that's a problem for us in this state," Pol said.
Bohacek said he takes special exception to cheating at projects that already are tax-advantaged since that undermines the entire point of the state or local governments providing tax incentives for new developments.
"The goal is to create local jobs where people are going to be paying local taxes," Bohacek said. "To see these projects start, and I just watched one recently where every license plate was from out-of-state, and then the van shows up with 15 Amish workers from Elkhart County — they're not paying taxes. They're not paying anything. And when they get hurt, what happens? Well, they're going to go to the hospital, they're going to sit on Medicaid and we're all going to pay for it."
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said he's grateful ending worker misclassification is a bipartisan issue, and he's similarly taking steps at the federal level to ensure Northwest Indiana workers aren't being abused by independent contractors who ignore the law.
"To the working men and women of Northwest Indiana, I want you to know I will have your back," Mrvan said. "I will continue to advocate, as I have in the steel industry, to make sure bad actors don't circumvent the rules for their competitive advantage."
Crown Point Firefighter Justin Gettler consoles Shawn Crane as he presents him with his father’s helmet during the ceremony at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Firefighters and honor guard stand with a vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane as it arrives at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeff Zielinski, chief operating officer for InHealth, tests the virtual reality program for a simulated anatomy lesson for an accelerated EMT class offered by the Valparaiso primary ambulance service. The free class shortens the 24-week course to 12 weeks.
