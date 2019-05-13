Prosecutor confirms investigation into alleged beating of Hobart officer by fellow cops

CROWN POINT — Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter on Monday confirmed an ongoing criminal investigation into an alleged assault of a Hobart police officer by two of his fellow officers while off duty in June 2018.
Hobart police Officers Andrew and Adrian Bustos, who are brothers, each accepted a 60-day unpaid suspension last year for their actions June 3, 2018, after a baby shower for Andrew Bustos' wife.
Officer Adam Ahmad was cleared to return to work without serving a 60-day suspension recommended by Police Chief Richard Zormier following a hearing in August before the Hobart Board of Works and Public Safety. The board concluded there was no reliable evidence that Ahmad “punched or struck anyone” during the brawl.
Adrian Bustos and Ahmad have returned to work in the patrol division, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Andrew Bustos currently serves on a Drug Enforcement Administration task force, he said.
A DEA spokeswoman did not respond by press time to questions about whether the DEA was aware of the investigation into the alleged assault involving Andrew Bustos.
A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office referred questions about Andrew Bustos' service with the task force to DEA.
Ahmad testified during his August disciplinary hearing that Adrian Bustos punched him several times in the face, and Andrew Bustos knocked him out with a punch and kicked him in the face while he was down.
Ahmad suffered damage to several teeth and an eye.
Christopher Cooper, the Fraternal Order of Police attorney who represented Ahmad at the disciplinary hearing, said Monday that Ahmad is still recovering from his injuries.
"His life is forever changed," Cooper said.
Ahmad said, "Speaking as a victim of a crime and not as a police officer, I hope that justice will be done for this horrific crime, and that there will be accountability for the mishandling of the investigation by the police department."
It was unclear after Ahmad's disciplinary hearing last year whether the case would be forwarded to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.
Carter on Monday confirmed an investigation, but said no charges have been filed to date.
"No decisions have been made," he said. "It's under review."
The Hobart Police Department supports the prosecutor's investigation, Gonzales said.
"We feel any investigation into this case by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office will be fair and impartial, and we will stand by any decision made," he said.