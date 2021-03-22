 Skip to main content
Prosecutor drops charges on eve of murder trial
Michael Sherrod Smith

Gender: Male

DOB: September 1, 1984

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 214 pounds

Wanted for: Murder

CROWN POINT — The prosecutor’s office has dismissed murder and attempted murder charges against a Gary man in a 2019 shooting.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez canceled a trial, scheduled to begin this week, for Michael Sherrod Smith, 35, of Gary, after the state dropped the charges earlier this month.

Mark K. Gruenhagen, a veteran defense attorney representing Smith, said Monday the prosecutor couldn’t prove the charges against his client.

“The case has evidentiary issues,” Gruenhagen said.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t respond to calls for comment on the case.

The prosecutor charged Smith two years ago with firing a semi-automatic pistol Sept. 23, 2019, near the 1600 block of Connecticut Street, into a car occupied by Kerry Rice Jr., 32, and three others.

Rice, the son of Gary Police Sgt. Kerry Rice, and 30-year-old Aaron Scott, of Gary, died.

Kerry Rice Jr.'s 30-year-old brother, Steven Rice, and a woman suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument at a nearby Gary bar.

Steven Rice later died in a separate shooting July 2, 2020, near 15th and Cleveland in Gary.

Authorities allege Smith fled the area after the 2019 shooting. Federal authorities located and arrested Smith a year later in Oakland, California.

Smith was transported to Indiana, where he pleaded not guilty to the murder and the attempted murder charges.

