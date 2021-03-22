Prosecutor drops charges on eve of murder trial

CROWN POINT — The prosecutor’s office has dismissed murder and attempted murder charges against a Gary man in a 2019 shooting.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez canceled a trial, scheduled to begin this week, for Michael Sherrod Smith, 35, of Gary, after the state dropped the charges earlier this month.

Mark K. Gruenhagen, a veteran defense attorney representing Smith, said Monday the prosecutor couldn’t prove the charges against his client.

“The case has evidentiary issues,” Gruenhagen said.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t respond to calls for comment on the case.

The prosecutor charged Smith two years ago with firing a semi-automatic pistol Sept. 23, 2019, near the 1600 block of Connecticut Street, into a car occupied by Kerry Rice Jr., 32, and three others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rice, the son of Gary Police Sgt. Kerry Rice, and 30-year-old Aaron Scott, of Gary, died.

Kerry Rice Jr.'s 30-year-old brother, Steven Rice, and a woman suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument at a nearby Gary bar.