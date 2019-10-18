CROWN POINT — A special prosecutor moved to dismiss a felony child molesting charge against a 43-year-old Valparaiso-area man, who was accused of sexually abusing a 2-year-old girl.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz file the dismissal late Thursday afternoon, which explains that the prosecution "is not able to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
The accused, Henry Newkirk, who had pleaded not guilty a year ago, had faced two to 12 years behind bars if convicted on the charge.
The accusations came to light in early June 2018 when the young girl was asking about parts of her body during a bath and her mother was educating her about inappropriate touches, police said. She announced that Newkirk was already touching her inappropriately.
When the child was asked how she felt during the abuse, she shook her head from side to side, police said. The girl shook her head up and down when asked how she feels when she is not being touched.
The girl told police Newkirk told her not to tell anyone about the abuse.
The girl's mother said she once found Newkirk in possession with an explicit cellphone photo of the girl, but he claimed it was taken for medical reasons, police said.
Police said Newkirk contacted them on July 9, 2018 and referred them to his attorney, who later advised he would not be bringing his client in to make a statement.
A babysitter of the young girl reportedly told police the girl also told her about the abuse. The babysitter said the girl appeared scared and had a noticeable change in her demeanor since the start of the year, police said.
A special prosecutor was appointed to the Porter County case in January, according to court records.
