Prosecutor urges safety during meet-ups for purchases arranged online

CROWN POINT — Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter urged residents Thursday to take precautions when meeting up with someone to make a purchase arranged online.

Buyers who arrange on social-media platforms to meet a seller should remember they're dealing with a stranger, he said.

"If you're gong to meet an online vendor, meet during the day where there is high visibility and likelihood that there will be other people around," Carter said. "There is safety in numbers, so don't go alone."

Buyers should let someone know where they're going and when they'll return.

If something doesn't seem right, stay home, Carter said.

Buyers also should avoid last-minute changes, especially if the meeting is moved to a more secluded space.

Bring a fully charged phone, and arrange to meet in a public place such as a police department where video surveillance cameras are installed. Anyone who finds themselves in need of help should call 911 immediately.

"Remember to be vigilant to your surroundings," Carter said. "Look around before you step out of your vehicle. Keep your car doors closed and locked when needed."

The following police departments maintain a safe spot in their parking lots (those with asterisks also permit exchanges to be made in their lobbies):

• Cedar Lake Police Department, 7408 Constitution Ave.*

• Crown Point Police Department, 124 N. East St.*

• Dyer Police Department, 2150 Hart St.* (outer vestibule open 24 hours)

• East Chicago Police Department, 2301 E. Columbus Drive*

• Gary Police Department, 555 Polk St.*

• Griffith Police Department, 115 N. Broad St.*

• Hammond Police Department, 509 Douglas St. (east side of parking lot only)

• Highland Police Department, 3333 Ridge Road* (lobby open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

• Hobart Police Department, 705 E. Fourth St.* (lobby open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Lake County Sheriff's Department, 2293 N. Main St.* (check in at security desk door J2)

• Lake Station Police Department, 1969 Central Ave.* (lobby open 24 hours)

• Lowell Police Department, 1333 E. Commercial Ave.* (lobby open 24 hours)

• Merrillville Police Department, 7820 Broadway* (lobby open 24 hours)

• Munster Police Department, 1001 Ridge Road*

• New Chicago Police Department, 122 Huber Blvd.*

• Schererville Police Department, 25 E. Joliet St.* (lobby open 24 hours)

• St. John Police Department, 11033 W. 93rd Ave.*

• Whiting Police Department, 1914 Schrage Ave. (use front of station including walkway)

• Winfield Police Department, 10645 Randolph St.