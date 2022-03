Prosecutor Wardrip promoted to supervisor of SVU Unit

CROWN POINT — Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip has been named the first supervisor of her office's Special Victims Unit, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.

Wardrip was instrumental in helping to create the unit in April 2018, he said.

"Prosecutor Wardrip not only brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the position, but she also brings a passion for seeking justice for people and children (affected by) domestic violence," Carter said in a news release.

Wardrip earned her bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 2005.

She earned a master's degree in social work from DePaul University in 2010 and graduated from the Valparaiso University School of Law in December 2012.

Wardrip joined the Lake County prosecutor's office in May 2013.

She has worked in a domestic violence shelter, child advocacy center, rape crisis center, the U.S. attorney's office and the Porter County prosecutor's office. She also clerked for various judges.

Wardrip's career focus has always been to serve victims of domestic violence and sex crimes, the prosecutor's office said.

"I look forward to continuing to serve victims in my new role and am grateful for the opportunity," Wardrip said.

