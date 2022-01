Prosecutor warns of 'scourge' of human trafficking

CROWN POINT — Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery that has become more prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.

About 72% of human trafficking cases in the U.S. involve sex trafficking, but labor trafficking also occurs, he said.

The prosecutor issued a public safety announcement Friday about the warning signs of human trafficking and recognized January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Human trafficking often is thought of as something that happens in large metropolitan areas, but it occurs in communities throughout Indiana, Carter said.

As more young people deal with economic and home life hardships, particularly because of the pandemic, it can become easier to become trapped into being trafficked, he said.

Those most vulnerable to sex trafficking include youths in the welfare or juvenile justice systems, homeless children and runaways.

It's rare for human trafficking victims to be randomly kidnapped and forced into the practice. Most victims are typically trafficked by someone they know, Carter said.

Warning signs of human trafficking in juveniles or young adults include unexplained absences, skipping school, use of more than one phone, expensive gifts such as designer handbags that would otherwise be out of budget, and spending a lot of time with an older person who is relatively new in the younger person's life.

About 10,600 cases of human trafficking were reported to the National Human Trafficking hotline in 2020, the latest data available, Carter said.

Experts think the number of victims is much higher because human trafficking often is underreported, Carter said. In some cases, victims don't realize they are victims.

Carter said his office is doing all it can to prosecutor human trafficking cases when they come to light.

"By raising awareness and watching out for each other, we can make sure the scourge of trafficking doesn’t visit Lake County," Carter said.

Anyone who notices something suspicious should call his or her local law enforcement agency or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.