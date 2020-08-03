Prosecutors accuse man of 4th homicide in bid to show jury dead witness' statements

Galloway had been released from jail because Lake County prosecutors missed a statutory deadline to bring him to trial while holding him in custody.

Galloway was charged with felony escape after police investigating the Sept. 18 shooting discovered an ankle bracelet — which he had been required to wear while on bond — had been cut off and discarded near his home, records show.

Galloway remained at large until Nov. 21. Baker was killed Oct. 30, records show.

Since Galloway's arrest, he was charged in April in the double homicide of Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, as they sat in a silver car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue. The charges were based in large part on statements made by Pelissier, who was convicted of murder and attempted murder in 2018 and is serving an 85-year sentence.

Prosecutors elected to go to trial first on Galloway's attempted murder case.

In a pretrial motion, Burke wrote Indiana law permits a judge to declare a deceased witness unavailable and admit otherwise inadmissible statements when they were offered against a party who engaged in or encouraged others to ensure the witness' unavailability.