You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutors accuse man of 4th homicide in bid to show jury dead witness' statements

Prosecutors accuse man of 4th homicide in bid to show jury dead witness' statements

{{featured_button_text}}
William D. Galloway

William D. Galloway

 Provided

CROWN POINT — In a bid to show a jury statements from a witness in an attempted murder case who was killed last fall, prosecutors have alleged in court filings that a defendant — who's already been charged in three other homicides — is at least partly responsible for the witness' homicide.

William D. Galloway, 26, is scheduled to be tried beginning Aug. 17 on charges alleging he attempted to murder a woman Sept. 18 by shooting her during an attempted robbery in the 1100 block of Bigger Street in Gary.

A witness to the shooting, Sean Baker, 23, died in October after he was shot in the 7000 block of East Fifth Avenue in Gary, according to court records, police and the Lake County coroner's office. No charges have been filed in Baker's homicide, records show.

In a motion filed last month, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke wrote the state can present evidence and testimony "that William Galloway either personally or through his associates made Sean Baker unavailable by killing him, and that the reasons for doing so include preventing his testimony at trial."

Galloway is represented by attorney John Cantrell.

At the time of the Sept. 18 shooting, Galloway had been released from jail pending trial on charges he and Nicholas Pelissier, 22, of Gary, killed Jonquell Golida, 23, of Gary, and wounded Timothy Fryerson in a shooting Nov. 12, 2016, near the intersection of 49th Avenue and Massachusetts Street in Gary.

Galloway had been released from jail because Lake County prosecutors missed a statutory deadline to bring him to trial while holding him in custody.

Galloway was charged with felony escape after police investigating the Sept. 18 shooting discovered an ankle bracelet — which he had been required to wear while on bond — had been cut off and discarded near his home, records show.

Galloway remained at large until Nov. 21. Baker was killed Oct. 30, records show.

Since Galloway's arrest, he was charged in April in the double homicide of Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, as they sat in a silver car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue. The charges were based in large part on statements made by Pelissier, who was convicted of murder and attempted murder in 2018 and is serving an 85-year sentence.

Prosecutors elected to go to trial first on Galloway's attempted murder case.

In a pretrial motion, Burke wrote Indiana law permits a judge to declare a deceased witness unavailable and admit otherwise inadmissible statements when they were offered against a party who engaged in or encouraged others to ensure the witness' unavailability.

The Indiana Court of Appeals also has held that a defendant forfeits the right to confront a witness under the Sixth Amendment when "his own wrongdoing has caused the witness's unavailability," he wrote.

Boswell plans to hear arguments on state's motion during an Aug. 11 status hearing. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts