Prosecutors add firearm enhancement in case against man charged in officer's shooting

CROWN POINT — A judge allowed Lake County prosecutors to add firearm enhancements Thursday to charges filed against a man accused of attempting to murder a Gary police sergeant earlier this year.

Kameron T. Cooks Jr., 22, of Gary, is accused of firing more than 45 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun altered to function as a fully automatic weapon at Detective Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas on Feb. 7 during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Johnson Street.

Fazekas was shot twice in the left shoulder and lost half of the blood in his body before other officers came to his aid and he was transported to a Chicago hospital for surgery, police said.

If convicted of attempted murder, Cooks could face 20 to 40 years in prison. A firearm enhancement could add another five to 20 years to any possible sentence.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz's motion to amend charging documents in the case.

Defense attorney Michael Lambert told the judge he had advised Cooks of the enhancements, said discovery in the case was ongoing and requested another hearing be scheduled in about two months.

Jatkiewicz said she was waiting for ballistics and crime scene reports to be completed before turning them over to Lambert as discovery.

Vasquez set Cooks' next hearing for Aug. 25. Cooks is currently scheduled to stand trial the week of Nov. 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.